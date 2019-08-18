IOStoken Price Tops $0.0396 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitkub, Vebitcoin, DDEX and Kucoin. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04998051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047377 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Huobi, CoinBene, Upbit, DragonEX, BigONE, BitMart, CoinZest, Binance, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, BitMax, Bitkub, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, ABCC, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Koinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, WazirX, Hotbit, Coineal, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

