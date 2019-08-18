IOTW Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last Week (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One IOTW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. IOTW has a total market capitalization of $132,744.00 and $390,831.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTW has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTW alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.71 or 0.04943653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047217 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOTW Profile

IOTW is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official. The official website for IOTW is iotw.io.

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.