Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,525 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,959,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

