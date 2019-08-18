iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

