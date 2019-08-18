iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 322,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $134.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.