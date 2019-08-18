iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 1.30% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

IYG traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. 82,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,894. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

