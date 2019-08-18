Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,854,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,009,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

Shares of HD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $198.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

