James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 250,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in James River Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.