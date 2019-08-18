JET8 Reaches One Day Volume of $274.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $320,402.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.01318827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00095727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

