JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 52,047,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,331,055. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

