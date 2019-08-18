JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after acquiring an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

