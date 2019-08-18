JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,818,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,117. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.