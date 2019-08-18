JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 12,050 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.48. 1,357,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

