John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in F.N.B. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,845. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.