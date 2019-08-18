John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.63.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $9.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.09. 571,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $532.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

