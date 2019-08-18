John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,151.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,950. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.