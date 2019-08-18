Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,120 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 10,817,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,918,191 shares of company stock worth $405,136,249 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.