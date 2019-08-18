Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,382 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,547 shares of company stock worth $42,411,331 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

