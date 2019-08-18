Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 288 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.53. 2,605,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $219.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

