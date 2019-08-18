Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.57 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $53.59. 9,836,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

