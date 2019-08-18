Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,731,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $194.86. 244,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.03 and a one year high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

