Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,622,000 after purchasing an additional 435,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,836. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

