Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.27%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

