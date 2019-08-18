Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,466 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 15,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,325,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

