JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €14.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.96 ($23.20).

SDF opened at €13.61 ($15.83) on Thursday. K&S has a twelve month low of €13.83 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of €21.06 ($24.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.18 and a 200-day moving average of €16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

