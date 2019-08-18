JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

ETR IGY opened at €43.56 ($50.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.45. Innogy has a 52 week low of €37.09 ($43.13) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.02).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

