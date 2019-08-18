Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, 166,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 487,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Company Profile (NYSE:JMEI)

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

