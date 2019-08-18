Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 59.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,642. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

