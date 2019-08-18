Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,783 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after buying an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 126.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after buying an additional 793,875 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after buying an additional 790,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after buying an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

PSX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

