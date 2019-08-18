Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 297,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,720 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Landmark Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 10,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,395. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

