Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,586,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 769,837 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,663,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,504,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,657,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,010. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

