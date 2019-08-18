Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after acquiring an additional 755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

