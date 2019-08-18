KekCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $288,966.00 and $6.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024932 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012076 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02225835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017998 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002132 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

