Keybank National Association OH Acquires 11,475 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

