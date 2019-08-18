Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,470 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.83. 977,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $194.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.34.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.