Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.54. The stock had a trading volume of 651,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

