Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,741 shares of company stock worth $11,490,307 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

