Keybank National Association OH Sells 375 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1,974.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,000,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ALG stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.97. 92,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $111.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $141,292.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $782,063. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

