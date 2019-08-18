Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,275. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

