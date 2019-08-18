Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,712. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

