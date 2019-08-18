Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 35,695 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,382,367. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

