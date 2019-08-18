Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,056 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 3.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $49,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Kroger by 1,391.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 42.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $7,525,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

NYSE KR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,883,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,529,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

