Kyber Network Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, GOPAX, DragonEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.01308563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 213,608,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,864,614 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Huobi, GOPAX, Bithumb, Poloniex, IDEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Kucoin, Zebpay, CPDAX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, COSS, ABCC, Coinone, TDAX, Ethfinex, Coinnest, Gate.io, Liqui, DragonEX and Neraex.

