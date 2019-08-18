LALA World (LALA) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One LALA World token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. LALA World has a market capitalization of $641,751.00 and $1,795.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LALA World has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LALA World Profile

LALA World launched on October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,332,879 tokens. LALA World’s official message board is medium.com/lala-world. LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World. LALA World’s official website is lalaworld.io.

Buying and Selling LALA World

LALA World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LALA World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LALA World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

