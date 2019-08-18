Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,414 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

