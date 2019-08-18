Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock remained flat at $$12.79 during midday trading on Friday. 256,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,875. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

