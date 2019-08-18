Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,234 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after acquiring an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Target by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.49.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

