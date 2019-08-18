Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

