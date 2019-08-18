Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $623,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter worth $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter worth $117,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.2% during the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

MSD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.28. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,412. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.