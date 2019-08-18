Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $228,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $399,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 231,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

